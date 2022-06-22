Show You Care
City of Dubuque reminding residents that ‘consumer fireworks’ are prohibited

Residents wishing to report illegal fireworks should call the non-emergency dispatch number,...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With the 4th of July drawing near City officials are reminding residents that under the current City Code, the use of “consumer fireworks” remain prohibited.

“Novelty fireworks” such as party poopers, snappers, drop pops, snakes, and some sparklers are still okay to use. Novelty fireworks may not have more than .25 grains of explosive mixture. “Consumer fireworks” typically have packaging that states “Consumer Fireworks, 1.4G, UN0336.”

Violation of the ordinance could constitute a misdemeanor with a fine no less than $250.

Residents wishing to report illegal fireworks should call the non-emergency dispatch number, 563-589-4415.

