Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.

Police said Kapri Francis violently attacked a woman unprovoked, blindsiding her and putting her in a headlock.

Police said the woman then shot Francis in the leg. Another nearby person was hurt by either the bullet or debris.

“Iowa law allows for the use of reasonable force to stop someone from hurting you, or someone else, and that includes deadly force under certain circumstances,” said Katherine Sears, a criminal defense attorney.

She said it’s unlikely the woman who fired the gun will be charged for injuring the other person as well. Sears said that’s because a state statute says a person who reasonably uses authorized force is immune from criminal or civil liability caused during the force.

