Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children

Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing Monday to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines available for children younger than 5 years old.

Participants in the briefing include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children on Friday, with the CDC signing off on them on Saturday.

The administration is rolling out the shots to sites across the nation, with some sites receiving shots this weekend to inoculate the roughly 18 million youngsters eligible., the Associated Press reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state will not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for young kids. (Source: WPLG via CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

Latest News

This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: June 21st Edition
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album