Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the high temperatures continue throughout Eastern Iowa, to conserve power, Alliant Energy says there are ways to cut down on usage and stay cool.

For example cleaning or replacing your AC air filters. Clogged filters make it harder to push air and your air quality will also improve.

Turning up your thermostat even just a few degrees can also save energy.

Use ceiling fans and close the shades to keep rooms cooler. And sealing windows and door to keep hot air out and keeps the cool air in.

You can also unplug unused electronics, use your oven less and use cold water.

