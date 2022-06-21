Show You Care
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.

Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem.

The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

