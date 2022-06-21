Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.(Parma Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Latest News

A Colorado veteran rescues an abandoned dog and gives him a new mission to help other vets.
A NEW LEASH ON LIFE: Abandoned pitbull to become service dog
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Alliant gives tips to stay cool and conserve energy during extreme heat days
Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits