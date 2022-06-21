Police charge father of Ankeny toddler who shot herself

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have filed charges against the father of a 4-year-old who accidentally shot and killed herself with his gun back on May 16th, 2022.

According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a loaded 9mm handgun in the living room of his residence unsupervised with his 4-year-old child and her brother. The victim and her brother were in high chairs when two men started pounding on the front door. Their father grabbed a gun, set it on the couch, and then answered the door.

That’s when the kids got out of their seats.

Investigators say the child was shot by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Holmes was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.