Our Town: Iowa City business has big goal to make smaller impact on environment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A variety of items many have in their homes may be a product of Procter and Gamble in Iowa City.

With 400 employees and up to another 400 contractors on site, the site makes hair care products, personal care products as well as oral rinse products. With such a big impact, the company wants to minimize its footprint.

Some of its newest products, the EC30 line, come in a small package, which is the point.

“Toilet cleaners that you’re using or shampoo or conditioner, you have product that’s suspended in a lot of water,” says Alicia Baldwin, Making Process, Process Engineer for Functional Fibers. “So this really brings a concentrated version of those products to our consumers and then as they’re taking a shower or washing their hands in the sink, they’re able to use the water they already have home for this product.”

”It’s not just how we make it and get it to the shelf, but then how do we help our consumers feel like they’re having a positive impact on the environment by using the products that we make,” adds P&G Plant Manager for the Iowa City Beauty Care Site.

Available only online for now, Procter and Gamble in Iowa City plans to hire more workers as it ramps up production of its EC30 products. It’s part of the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 20-40.

