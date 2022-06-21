Muscatine police investigate stabbing that sent man to the hospital
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are investigating after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital Monday night.
In a press release, police said they responded to the incident at 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 8th Street.
When police arrived, they said they found a 45-year-old man lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his leg.
Police said an investigation revealed the man had been involved in a disturbance in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. He reportedly received the stab wound before driving himself to the location, where police found him.
Police said they have identified a suspect, but no charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.
