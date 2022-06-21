Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Muscatine police investigate stabbing that sent man to the hospital

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are investigating after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

In a press release, police said they responded to the incident at 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 8th Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a 45-year-old man lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his leg.

Police said an investigation revealed the man had been involved in a disturbance in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. He reportedly received the stab wound before driving himself to the location, where police found him.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but no charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Latest News

Emergency water main break in Marion impacts traffic
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: June 21st Edition
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on...
Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a pipe
Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's "first in...
Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status