Muscatine police investigate stabbing that sent man to the hospital

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are investigating after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

In a press release, police said they responded to the incident at 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 8th Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a 45-year-old man lying in the front yard with a stab wound to his leg.

Police said an investigation revealed the man had been involved in a disturbance in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. He reportedly received the stab wound before driving himself to the location, where police found him.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but no charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

