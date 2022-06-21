Muscatine police investigate armed robbery

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are asking for help from the public as they investigate an armed robbery that took place at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor on Monday night.

Police said they responded to a report of the armed robbery at the store, located at 200 Green Street, at about 9:33 p.m.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck at 563-263-9922, extension 665. Additionally, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

