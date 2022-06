YARMOUTH, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:45 am, a grain bin collapsed in the 23000 block of 205th Avenue.

According to a bystander, two guys were working at the grain elevator that morning when the collapse occurred. One of the men reportedly made it out, but the other is still missing.

We will update you with more details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.