Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa saw more new businesses in 2021 than any other year

Vintage Market in Czech Village opened in June of 2021.
Vintage Market in Czech Village opened in June of 2021.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa is seeing a big increase in entrepreneurship. More new businesses started in the state in fiscal year 2021, than any other year.

”It’s exciting to be a part of,” said Chad Kleopfer who opened the Vintage Market alongside his parents last year.

The Vintage Market is located in Czech Village near downtown Cedar Rapids. The store is one of more than 33,000 new businesses that opened across the state during fiscal year 2021. That smashed the record set in 2019 ahead of the pandemic, which saw more than 24,000 new businesses.

”In 2021, more Iowans applied to start new businesses than any other year on record so we’ve seen a real burst of entrepreneurship in Iowa and across the country,” Bharat Ramamurti told TV-9, National Economic Council Deputy Director.

Over the past year Kleopfer says he’s watched several new businesses open up nearby.

”It’s a very exciting time and so promising to see so many new businesses and people being brave enough to open up a business during this time,” he said.

While it hasn’t been easy coming off the pandemic, Kleopfer said he was confident if he shared his passion for all things vintage and unique, word about the store would spread.

”I just believe that if you make a cool store it’s just like the Field of Dreams like if you build it they will come,” he told us.

Thousands of Iowans took a similar leap last year, as filings for new businesses saw nearly a 36% increase from the year before.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who opened fire in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges.
Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Owner of Tactical Creations has concerns over Red Flag Laws.
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

Latest News

The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending...
Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Alliant gives tips to stay cool and conserve energy during extreme heat days
Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days
American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and...
American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Police charge father of Ankeny toddler who shot herself