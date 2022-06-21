Show You Care
A hot one today, watch for a few isolated storms later this afternoon

It'll be a hot one yet again. Watch for a few isolated storms later today into the evening hours.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer officially starts today and the high temperatures will certainly deliver. A Heat Advisory has been issued for nearly the entire area. Highs will be well into the 90s with a heat index of 100-105 likely this afternoon. A weak front will roll into the area later this afternoon and early evening and it may just be enough to brew up an isolated storm. Plan on highs into the 80s tomorrow and Thursday along with quiet weather. By Friday and Saturday, several rounds of storms are possible. Those storms on Saturday have the potential to be strong or severe.

