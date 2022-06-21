Show You Care
North Liberty fire causes estimated $40K in damage, no one injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in North Liberty responded to a report of a building fire at 1440 Greyson Lane.

Firefighters said they found visible smoke coming from the door and could see fire through the rear window.

The fire was found in the kitchen. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and extinguished hot spots.

All the residents in the building were able to make it out of the building before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by overheated cooking oil on the stove surface.

The damage was estimated at about $40,000.

