Emergency water main break in Marion impacts traffic

(TPD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Water Department said an emergency water main break is impacting traffic Tuesday at the intersection of Marion Boulevard and Armar Drive.

Eastbound traffic is merged down to one lane on the westbound lanes of Marion Boulevard.

The intersection will have flashing red traffic lights for the duration of the work.

The area is expected to reopen to traffic Friday.

