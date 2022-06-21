City High, Washington, grab wins on the baseball diamond
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City High needed a go-ahead sacrifice fly to take down Xavier in game 1 of their doubleheader, 6-5.
Xavier won game two 7-4 to earn a split. The Little Hawks move to 21-7. while the Saints move to 21-6.
On KCRG 9.2, the Warriors used to longball to down Jefferson 9-2. Washington improves to 11-12, the J-Hawks drop to 8-16.
