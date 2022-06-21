City High, Washington, grab wins on the baseball diamond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City High needed a go-ahead sacrifice fly to take down Xavier in game 1 of their doubleheader, 6-5.

Xavier won game two 7-4 to earn a split. The Little Hawks move to 21-7. while the Saints move to 21-6.

On KCRG 9.2, the Warriors used to longball to down Jefferson 9-2. Washington improves to 11-12, the J-Hawks drop to 8-16.

