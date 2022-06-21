American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, American Airlines informed the Dubuque Regional Airport that they will be filing a notice with the Department of Transportation to discontinue service on Sept. 7th, 2022.

“American Airlines has made the difficult decision and is discontinuing service in Dubuque as a result of the national pilot shortage, said Todd Dalsing, the Dubuque Regional Airport Director. “American Airlines will proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after Sept. 7, to offer alternate travel arrangements. American Airlines stated they are extremely grateful for the team members who served our customers in Dubuque and are working closely with them during this transition.”

According to the Regional Airline Association, 188 communities have lost over 25 percent of their air service since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are incredibly disappointed to learn of American Airlines’ decision to depart Dubuque,” said Molly Grover, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce CEO & President. “Unfortunately, this is the current trend in the aviation industry and regional airports are taking the brunt of the impact. Since the pandemic started, over 50,000 airline employees — many of those pilots — are no longer with the airlines as they were pre-COVID. We truly appreciate all of the community’s support. You can do a lot of things in the airline industry to adapt, but the one thing you can’t do when you have pilot shortages is fly planes.”

American Airlines has announced they will also cease operations in Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and Islip, New York, with more expected to follow.

United Airlines has announced its also cutting service to 29 small American cities. Delta has announced its cutting over 100 flights from July 1st through August 7th in the U.S. and Latin America.

Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said, “American Airlines has been a long-time partner for many years in Dubuque. We fully understand this is a nationwide issue with multiple airlines and airports announcing air service cancellations and reductions.”

“The Airport is not closed,” said Dalsing. “We have robust general aviation with multiple corporate and private aircraft, including the University of Dubuque. We host numerous events such as the July 3rd Airshow, Major League Baseball, North American Trainers Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, and Honor Flights. We still have Sun Country Airlines destinational charters and we continue to meet with Legacy and Low-Cost Carriers.”

