Zelenskyy Father’s Day post spotlights family ties amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted an uplifting Father’s Day message with 10 photos of parents and children set against the backdrop of war. He praised his nation’s fighters who “protect and defend the most precious.”

Zelenskyy wrote in English that followed the Ukrainian on Instagram: “Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness. It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up.” One photograph shows a kneeling soldier kissing a child. In another, a couple look toward a swaddled baby. His message Sunday came as four months of war appear to be straining troop morale on both sides.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.