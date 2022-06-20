Show You Care
Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue.

That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.

While that section of road is opening, crews are now shutting down 10th street between 6th and 7th Avenues, right outside of Zoey’s Pizzeria.

That closure will last for two months, and is part of the city’s “Phase Three” for uptown.

Businesses in the area will stay open through construction.

