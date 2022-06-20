‘Public Safety Awareness Day’ in Coggon honors Linn County deputy shot one year ago

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks “Public Safety Awareness Day” in Coggon.

It’s in honor of Linn County Deputy Will Halverson, who was shot on this day one year ago when responding to an armed robber at a Casey’s in the town.

To mark the anniversary, Deputy Halverson is sharing his story.

“I started off with a really, I feel like a good mindset,” he said. “You know, a lot of us police officers, we kind of ‘what if?’ What if I did this, what if I did that? My feeling was, hey, this was gonna happen how it had to happen. You know, and I wasn’t going to ‘what if’ things, nothing was gonna change, I was shot. So I was gonna move on. I had a good mindset to it.”

Saturday was Touch-a-Truck day in Coggon.

Kids and families got a chance to see what first responders and public workers do on a daily basis.

The event honored Deputy Halverson. When reflecting on what happened one year ago, Halverson said he believes things unfolded the way they had to.

“I’m glad it was me and not somebody else, you know, showing up at Casey’s to get gas, and it’s happening to them,” he said. “So if that happened to me for that reason, that’s great. You know, but we do, this is why we do the job.”

The Deputy also said he had a great support system of family, friends, and co-workers to help him get through his time in recovery.

He said people from all over the country reached out to him after seeing the story on the news. Including lots of local people calling and offering to bring him groceries or cut his grass.

The man arrested in connection to the shooting, Stanley Donahue, faces nearly a dozen charges in the shooting of Deputy Halverson. His trial is set for Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.