Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Allison Cooper of Newton. Allison died on June 18th.

Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Cooper’s death.

As part of its investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa. Slobe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to affix drug tax stamp. The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Mahaska County Sherrif’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Law Enforcement doesn’t suspect an ongoing threat to the public due to this investigation.

Anyone with information concerning Copper’s death is asked to call the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 673-3201.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

