Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Daycare reacts to Iowa's new child care law.
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow
‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war
Zelenskyy Father’s Day post spotlights family ties amid war
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone