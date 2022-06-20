Show You Care
MidAmerican to conduct controlled natural gas flare Tuesday in Waterloo

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy says it will conduct a controlled natural gas flare Tuesday morning.

In a press release, MidAmerican said crews will deactivate and purge a 16-inch wide gas main near East 11th Street and Sycamore Street at about mid-morning, after 9:30 a.m.

The company said the hourlong operation will result in a large, controlled and sustained venting pipe flame.

City officials and public safety departments are aware of the planned flaring.

One lane will be closed, but East 11th Street will stay open.

