MidAmerican to conduct controlled natural gas flare Tuesday in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy says it will conduct a controlled natural gas flare Tuesday morning.

In a press release, MidAmerican said crews will deactivate and purge a 16-inch wide gas main near East 11th Street and Sycamore Street at about mid-morning, after 9:30 a.m.

The company said the hourlong operation will result in a large, controlled and sustained venting pipe flame.

City officials and public safety departments are aware of the planned flaring.

One lane will be closed, but East 11th Street will stay open.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.