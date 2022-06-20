Show You Care
Mason City man gets prison for role in deadly shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a February shooting that killed one man and left another with disabling injuries.

Online court records show 24-year-old Daniel Martez Judon IV was sentenced after pleading guilty Friday to a count of intimidation with a weapon.

Judon is one of two people charged in the Feb. 6 shooting in Cedar Falls that killed 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang III, of Clear Lake, and left another man with a partially severed spine.

Police have said Judon was in a vehicle with others when they began arguing with a group of pedestrians, and the two groups began shooting at each other.

Police say Judon among those who fired a gun.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

