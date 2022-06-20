Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21 in Waukesha. He pleaded not guilty in February.

His attorneys told Judge Jennifer Dorow during a hearing Monday that Brooks is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Dorow said she will appoint experts to examine him.

If the defense can show he couldn’t conform his conduct to the law, he would be committed to a mental health facility rather than prison.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest

Latest News

‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ World War II veteran surprised with parade on his 99th birthday
Iowa’s three public universities could see their tuition increase
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting
With a diverse population that includes students from all over the world at the University of...
Our Town: Iowa City, a welcoming place for a diverse population