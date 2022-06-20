Show You Care
‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in...
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - “Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters.

Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

It opened lower than expected and failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend.

And in its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million.

Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.

