‘Let’s go with the corn cob’: Iowans take over Red Bull Soap Box Derby in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The long-awaited Red Bull Soap Box Derby took over Des Moines Saturday afternoon.

Some cars — crossed the finish line. Others — crashed into the hay bales lining Walnut Street near the State Capitol Building.

Iowans took over the international event, and you don’t have to look hard to see where they drew their inspiration.

“We’re all from Iowa! That’s where it came from! Culture of Iowa! Butter and the State Fair! The Butter Cow!” exclaimed Eric Doll, member of the Cream Team whose derby car resembles the Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair.

“We just decided lean whole-heartedly into the Iowa theme and let’s go with the corn cob,” said David Guobrantson. His team has been working on their corn cob car for months and they are excited to showcase it in the state capital.

“I live in West Des Moines, I love seeing stuff like this happen in Des Moines to see this big event and show Des Moines can put on a good event like this too,” he said.

Most Iowa drivers are optimistic first-timers, like Caleb Knutson. His team’s Ghostbusters-inspired ride is raising money for the Food Bank of Iowa.

