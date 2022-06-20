Show You Care
Kris Murray discusses decision to return to the Hawkeyes

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Murray twins are both planning to be in New York this Thursday for the NBA Draft. Keegan is projected to be taken among the top 10. Kris tested the process, but ultimately decided to return to the Hawkeyes next season. He said it was not an easy decision.

“It was pretty difficult. It was definitely kind of a last minute decision. I took it up until the end. There were a lot of things to consider, especially in my situation. I enjoyed the process, but it was probably one of the biggest decisions I’ve made in my life so far, but I’m happy with the decision I chose.

Murray returns to the Hawkeyes for his junior season after averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Cedar Rapids native was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench ranking fourth on the team in scoring, third in rebounding and in 3-pointers, and second in blocked shots.

He said he learned a lot about the draft process, but realized going back to Iowa was in his best interest.

“First round guarantee. If I was going in the second round, I knew I wanted to come back just because I love this place so much. I knew another year here would help my game a lot and I’d enjoy it,” he said.

