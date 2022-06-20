Judge denies change of venue for trial for man accused of murder in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a change of venue request for the man accused of killing a woman with a wooden board at his Cedar Rapids home in April.

Arthur Flowers, 62, faces a First Degree Murder charge in connection to the death of Emily Leonard.

Flowers requested the change of venue due to pre-trial publicity from eastern Iowa news outlets.

However, a judge denied the request. In the ruling, the judge stated the media’s coverage in this case follows an ordinary pattern and cannot be characterized as pervasive, inflammatory or sensational.

The trial was originally set to begin on June 7, but was pushed back three weeks to June 28.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

