Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa mom walks over 300 miles across the state to raise awareness for mental health

Iowa mom walks over 300 miles across the state to raise awareness for mental health
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Karen Smith, of Solon, is a mother of two children. Both of her two sons and her husband struggle with forms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD and ADHD.

“Some days are harder than others, some weeks are harder than others,” she told TV-9. “And in October we had a rough week.”

That’s when the struggles one of her sons was facing came to a head. So she wanted to do more to help him and other people experiencing the same thing.

“What more can I do to make him feel more comfortable talking about his struggles,” she said.

Soon after, Smith set out on a 300-plus mile walk across the state of Iowa.

She’s following Iowa Highway 18 starting on the bridge over the Big Sioux River and will end in Marquette.

She’s followed, virtually, by over 200 people between her facebook page where she posts updates on her journey, and the gofundme set up for a nonprofit. Smith says any funds donated will go to mental health crisis and awareness organizations such as CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, I’m Glad You Stayed Project, and This Is My Brave.

“I really think people being able to tell their story will help others gain a better understanding of what it’s really like to live with anxiety and depression just on the day-to-day,” said Smith.

Smith has been joined by several of her friends and family members as they follow closely either by foot or by car, but she says she has done the majority of the trek on her own.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Daycare reacts to Iowa's new child care law.
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow
‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Opera holds 2nd Juneteenth Community Concert
Cedar Rapids Opera holds 2nd Juneteenth Community Concert
Summer camps in Eastern Iowa work around staff shortages
Summer camps in Eastern Iowa work around staff shortages
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war
Zelenskyy Father’s Day post spotlights family ties amid war