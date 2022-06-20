Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
(AP) -A witness to a shooting that killed three at an Alabama church says the gunman had sat by himself, drinking liquor and rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner. Susan Sallin was sitting at the table with the three victims. She says the gunman seemed disengaged. Sallin says he shunned invitations to join the others that night.

The shooting occurred at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Seventy-year-old Robert Findlay Smith is charged with capital murder in the shooting that killed three people.

