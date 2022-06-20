Show You Care
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire.

When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.

According to neighbors, the homeowners weren’t at the residence during the time of the fire.

There were no injuries due to the fire and the incident is under investigation.

