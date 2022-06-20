Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a pipe
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night.
The fire department posted photos of the rescue efforts on its Facebook page on Monday.
“Some days you run into a burning building, some days you save a kitten trapped in a pipe… All in a day’s work,” the fire department said in the post.
