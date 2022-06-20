Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a pipe

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on...
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on Saturday night.(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night.

The fire department posted photos of the rescue efforts on its Facebook page on Monday.

“Some days you run into a burning building, some days you save a kitten trapped in a pipe… All in a day’s work,” the fire department said in the post.

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on...
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on Saturday night.(CRFD)
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on...
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on Saturday night.(CRFD)
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on...
Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight inch pipe on Saturday night.(CRFD)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning
Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman
Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet
Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet

Latest News

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in...
‘Public Safety Awareness Day’ in Coggon honors Linn County deputy shot one year ago
The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.
Adventureland announces new Halloween themed event coming this fall
Iowa construction, infrastructure projects company hiring in office and field
Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season