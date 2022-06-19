Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

Millions across the U.S. are under extreme heat warnings and historic flooding continues in Montana. (Source: CNN/CNN AIR/WLWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists.

The National Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days.

Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Drug operation seized in Fayette County
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion not protected by state constitution, approves 24-hour waiting period

Latest News

3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Cubs' Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City