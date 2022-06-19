Show You Care
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have opened COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the decision Saturday, hours after an advisory panel voted unanimously that coronavirus vaccines should made available to children as young as 6 months.

The Biden administration has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week. Millions of doses have been ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

