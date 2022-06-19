Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police believe one victim was involved in an argument with the suspect before the shooting, and the second victim was injured by a ricocheting bullet or debris. Both victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

