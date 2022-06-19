Touch-a-Truck honors deputy shot in the line of duty

COGGAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was Touch-a-Truck in Coggan, an opportunity for kids and families to get a feel for what first responders and public servants do on a daily basis. It was also in honor of Linn County Deputy Will Halverson.

June 20, 2021, Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times after responding to a robbery attempt at the Casey’s in Coggon.

Travis Beckmen is the mayor of Coggon. He said the shooting was a huge event for the small town. “We’ve had a couple big incidences over the past couple years, but to have an armed robbery in town? Deputy responding and actually shot upon arrival? Yeah, very big deal for small town like this.”

“I know a lot of folks I talked to, we really consider Will our superhero for the town,” said Beckmen.

Halverson doesn’t consider himself a hero, but he is also glad to have the appreciation and support of the community. “I tell people, like, I don’t want to be famous. You know, we don’t do this job as police officers, go in law enforcement for the fame.”

He said the night unfolded the way it was meant to. “I’m glad it was me and not somebody else, you know, showing up at Casey’s to get gas, and it’s happening to them. So if that happened to me for that reason, that’s great. You know, but we do—this is why we do the job.”

