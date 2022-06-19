Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Touch-a-Truck honors deputy shot in the line of duty

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was Touch-a-Truck in Coggan, an opportunity for kids and families to get a feel for what first responders and public servants do on a daily basis. It was also in honor of Linn County Deputy Will Halverson.

June 20, 2021, Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times after responding to a robbery attempt at the Casey’s in Coggon.

Travis Beckmen is the mayor of Coggon. He said the shooting was a huge event for the small town. “We’ve had a couple big incidences over the past couple years, but to have an armed robbery in town? Deputy responding and actually shot upon arrival? Yeah, very big deal for small town like this.”

“I know a lot of folks I talked to, we really consider Will our superhero for the town,” said Beckmen.

Halverson doesn’t consider himself a hero, but he is also glad to have the appreciation and support of the community. “I tell people, like, I don’t want to be famous. You know, we don’t do this job as police officers, go in law enforcement for the fame.”

He said the night unfolded the way it was meant to. “I’m glad it was me and not somebody else, you know, showing up at Casey’s to get gas, and it’s happening to them. So if that happened to me for that reason, that’s great. You know, but we do—this is why we do the job.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Drug operation seized in Fayette County
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

Latest News

Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet
Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet
Linn-Mar softball’s secret weapon: The Fun Bucket
Linn-Mar softball’s secret weapon: The Fun Bucket
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
Cubs' Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves