Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island theme park in Waterloo opened its doors to the public Saturday with hundreds of people taking advantage of the nice weather and short lines.

“I love amusement parks and so do my kids and nephew,” said Sammy Harkin of Aplington. “I watched this park get built and knew I had to be here for opening day.”

However, not all the rides were ready to go for a variety of different reasons.

“Whether it was a failure to meet state inspections from fencing, or parts not being accessible because of supply chain issues,” said General Manager Eric Bertch.

Bertch said the Yuta Falls ride that caught fire in March wasn’t going to open until next year. While Bertch said he was disappointed that not all the rides were ready to go for opening day, Harken said it was going to stop him and his family from having a good time.

“I couldn’t wait to get on that roller coaster behind me, he said. “Roller coasters are definitely it for me.”

