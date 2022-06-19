Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lost Island Theme park opens its doors but not all rides are ready just yet

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island theme park in Waterloo opened its doors to the public Saturday with hundreds of people taking advantage of the nice weather and short lines.

“I love amusement parks and so do my kids and nephew,” said Sammy Harkin of Aplington. “I watched this park get built and knew I had to be here for opening day.”

However, not all the rides were ready to go for a variety of different reasons.

“Whether it was a failure to meet state inspections from fencing, or parts not being accessible because of supply chain issues,” said General Manager Eric Bertch.

Bertch said the Yuta Falls ride that caught fire in March wasn’t going to open until next year. While Bertch said he was disappointed that not all the rides were ready to go for opening day, Harken said it was going to stop him and his family from having a good time.

“I couldn’t wait to get on that roller coaster behind me, he said. “Roller coasters are definitely it for me.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Drug operation seized in Fayette County
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

Latest News

Touch-a-Truck honors deputy shot in the line of duty
Touch-a-Truck honors deputy shot in the line of duty
Linn-Mar softball’s secret weapon: The Fun Bucket
Linn-Mar softball’s secret weapon: The Fun Bucket
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
Cubs' Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves