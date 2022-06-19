Show You Care
Linn-Mar softball’s secret weapon: The Fun Bucket

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - “The fun bucket? That’s the party bucket!”

Rain or shine, ahead or behind, the Linn-Mar dugout is always having fun, thanks to a “fun bucket” full of goodies.

““We’ve got sombreros, we’ve got leis, we’ve got sunglasses, we’ve got basically anything fun you can think of,” said senior Hannah Gralund. “And it’ comes out every game. Even if we’re down.”

For the Lions, it’s about keeping the mood light.

“If you do really well you can tense up and you can not play as well,” said head coach Lindsey Murray. “You got to still have fun.”

And the bucket’s not a gimmick, it’s working. As of Saturday evening. Linn Mar is 20-3, with those 3 losses coming by a combined 5 runs. They’re eyeing their first state tournament appearance since 2015.

“There is absolute confidence up and down the lineup,” Murray said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down six runs they have confidence in each other.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

