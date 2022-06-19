Show You Care
Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.

