Iowa City holds annual Pride Parade and Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City held its annual Pride Parade and and Pride Festival on Saturday June 18th throughout downtown Iowa City. The parade started at College Green Park before traveling through the heart of downtown going past a stage that had been set up at the intersection of South Linn street and East Linn Street. On this stage live music was performed by local musicians including Marion native Alisabeth Von Pressley. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also gave a speech on the Iowa City Pride Festival and its history.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.