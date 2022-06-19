Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.

Tuesday will be a slightly different story, with a cold front expected to move into the region, bringing a slight chance for showers and storms in the evening. However, Tuesday will still be hot with highs in the 90s. A few more chances for showers and storms are expected through the middle to the end of the week, with highs in the 80s.

