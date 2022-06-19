Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production

Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister says the country will limit the use of gas for electricity production amid concerns about possible shortages caused by a reduction in supplies from Russia. Germany has been trying to fill its gas storage facilities to capacity ahead of the winter months, when gas is more urgently needed as a heating fuel.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany will try to compensate for the move by increasing the burning of coal, a more polluting fossil fuel. He described the move as “bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation.” While the situation on the gas markets has become more acute in recent days, storage facilities are still able to make up the shortfall from Russia with purchases from elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Daycare reacts to Iowa's new child care law.
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow
‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

Latest News

Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP
Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth
Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth
Watch: 100+ Men and Women Who Care Hawkeye Chapter
Watch: 100+ Men and Women Who Care Hawkeye Chapter