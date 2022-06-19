Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir

Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir. (SOURCE: KCNC)
By Alan Gionet
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – An oil slick on Gross Reservoir tells the story of what’s in the water beneath it.

Water rescue boats were positioned to recover the body of a truck driver, whose vehicle was trapped in about 35 feet of water.

On the other side of the reservoir, retired Colorado Springs Police Chief Rick Myers was saddened to learn of what happened.

“It’s a tragedy, it really is, and these guys are just trying to do their job, you know,” he said.

The oversized dump truck was ferrying 7,000 pounds of rock along the steep road when the edge of the road gave way.

The tumble was long and brutal down to the water over rocks. The big truck took out trees along the way.

In the dark, Chas Daker recorded video of the lights as rescuers arrived in the middle of the night.

“They were sending flashlights, people with flashlights,” he said. “And they were trying to find, maybe, hopefully, he’d been thrown out, and then a helicopter showed up with a big spotlight.”

The Gross Reservoir project to enlarge the capacity of the water supply that feeds Denver Water will nearly triple the capacity. It’s expected to take five more years to complete.

Many neighbors have been critical of the work.

Tragedy has now been added to a place many appreciate for its beauty every day.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Daycare reacts to Iowa's new child care law.
‘Already overwhelmed’ Daycare won’t adjust ratios despite Iowa’s new law
Governor Reynolds signs proposed increase to bottle bill handling fee.
Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow
‘Smashburger’ smashes competition as Iowa beats New York in best burger contest
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

Latest News

Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth
Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth