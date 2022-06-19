Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex

3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex
3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Saturday night, 3 people were shot at a Des Moines Apartment Complex, KCCI reports. According to police, one person’s injuries are critical.

Police were called to the area of Four Seasons Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Woodland Ave., at about 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot injury. Lifesaving efforts were started immediately. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.

Police say two other people with gunshot injuries went to local hospitals. Evidence indicates they were injured during the same incident and used private transportation to get care.

Police say one victim is in critical condition. Two are in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Drug operation seized in Fayette County
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion not protected by state constitution, approves 24-hour waiting period

Latest News

Cubs' Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves
Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City
Pride Fest
Iowa City holds annual Pride Parade and Festival
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week