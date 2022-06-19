3 shot and 1 critical at Des Moines Apartment Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Saturday night, 3 people were shot at a Des Moines Apartment Complex, KCCI reports. According to police, one person’s injuries are critical.

Police were called to the area of Four Seasons Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Woodland Ave., at about 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot injury. Lifesaving efforts were started immediately. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.

Police say two other people with gunshot injuries went to local hospitals. Evidence indicates they were injured during the same incident and used private transportation to get care.

Police say one victim is in critical condition. Two are in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.