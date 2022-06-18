Show You Care
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was lovely with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight we’ll be mostly clear with lows cooling into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be beautiful for Father’s Day and Juneteenth with plenty of sunshine. However, tomorrow will be warmer thanks to southerly winds with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Even warmer conditions will move in Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs reaching the 90s.

