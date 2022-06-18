Man arrested in connection to shooting at West Burlington pool

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot a man at the West Burlington Municipal Pool parking lot Tuesday.

Cedar Rapids Police received a tip about his location in an apartment and conducted a search warrant, police said. Terence Gordan, 30, was found in the apartment and taken into custody by police.

Officials say Gordan is charged with going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, willful injury-serious injury, and attempted murder.

Gordan is being held without bond, pending court appearance. West Burlington Police thank the public for helping locate Gordan.

