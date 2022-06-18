Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead

Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead
Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Army troops have been called in to rescue thousands of people stranded by massive floods that have ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. In India’s Assam state, at least nine people were killed in the floods and 2 million saw their homes submerged. Lightning strikes in parts of neighboring Bangladesh have left at least nine dead since Friday.

Both countries have asked their militaries for help as more flooding looms with rains expected to continue over the weekend. The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands. Train services were canceled in India and the Sylhet airport in northeastern Bangladesh was closed by rising floodwaters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying subject
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Fayette County Drug Bust finds $60,000 worth of controlled substances
Drug operation seized in Fayette County
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion not protected by state constitution, approves 24-hour waiting period

Latest News

Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store
Efforts spotlight slave who inspired beach name, local tale
Efforts spotlight slave who inspired beach name, local tale
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens