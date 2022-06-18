Fisherman’s body found in Appanoose County lake

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 2:19 pm, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a man found floating in the Rathbun Lake near the 13000 block of Highway S70.

Investigators say two local fishermen had approached the South Fork Bridge Boat Ramp at the lake when they discovered the body an adult male floating approximately 15 feet from the shore.

Authorities say the body was that of an 84-year-old man. They say his truck, which was near the ramp, was still running and that the fishing boat the man owned had drifted approximately 100 yards across a small cove.

The fisherman was wearing a life vest at the time. His body will be taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Officials suspect no foul play at this time.

