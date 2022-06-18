Brazil: police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon deaths

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Saturday that a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair went missing almost two weeks ago; Phillips’ killing was confirmed after forensic exams; other remains are believed to belong to Pereira.

Police said in a statement that Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon. Police said the suspect will be referred to a custody hearing. Two other men are already in prison for alleged involvement in the killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

